road rage

Man fires 'warning shot' at car during road rage incident in Merced

Manuel Abarca, 30, was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail.

Manuel Abarca, 30, was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after police say he fired a shot at a car with two people inside during a road rage incident in Merced on Sunday.

Merced police say 30-year-old Manuel Abarca followed a car driving down San Diego Court. The people inside the vehicle pulled over to confront Abarca when he got out of his car, pulled a gun from his trunk and fired a "warning shot" between the two victims.

Investigators did not release further information on what led up to the shooting but say Abarca told officers he had been involved in a road rage dispute with the other people.

Abarca was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedcrimearrestmercedroad rage
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD RAGE
Viral road rage video is more than meets the eye, man says
Road rage shooting victim is comedian Rickey Smiley's daughter
Merced man arrested after road rage shooting, police chase
SoCal road rage: Juvenile arrested after fleeing to Armenia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley correctional officer dies suddenly and unexpectedly from COVID-19
Central CA is a COVID-19 hotspot, state investing $52M to help slow surge
One year later: Remembering Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting victims
Federal class action lawsuit filed against Hanford's Central Valley Meat Co.
Central California coronavirus cases
Trump administration won't accept new DACA applications
California state health officials to provide update on COVID-19
Show More
Arsonist arrested after threatening firefighters in Mariposa County
How Central CA counties will use $50 million federal grant money to fight COVID-19
Madera police conduct more interviews in case of Thaddeus Sran
Are violent criminals getting out in second wave of early prison release?
Small house destroyed by fire in southeast Fresno
More TOP STORIES News