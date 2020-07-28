Man fires 'warning shot' at car during road rage incident in Merced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after police say he fired a shot at a car with two people inside during a road rage incident in Merced on Sunday.
Merced police say 30-year-old Manuel Abarca followed a car driving down San Diego Court. The people inside the vehicle pulled over to confront Abarca when he got out of his car, pulled a gun from his trunk and fired a "warning shot" between the two victims.
Investigators did not release further information on what led up to the shooting but say Abarca told officers he had been involved in a road rage dispute with the other people.
Abarca was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail.
