Thomas Cavallero becomes new Merced police chief

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced has a new police chief.On Tuesday, the city announced that Thomas Cavallero, who has served as the interim chief since February 2020, has now been named to the post.He will officially begin his role on November 30.Cavallero is the former Merced County Sheriff.He served in the Merced County Sheriff's Office for 35 years, rising through the ranks, starting as a deputy, becoming a sergeant, commander, undersheriff, until he became the Sheriff-Coroner in 2013.