New Merced police chief officially sworn in

Merced now has a new top cop. Steven Stanfield has taken over the role of Police Chief.

In Modesto, he helped develop the city's first Homeless Engagement and Response Team and Community Assistance Team.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced now has a new top cop.

Steven Stanfield has taken over the role of Police Chief.

The city held a swearing-in ceremony on Monday for Stanfield.

He comes from the Modesto Police Department with 27 years of law enforcement experience.

In Modesto, he helped develop the city's first Homeless Engagement and Response Team and Community Assistance Team.

He's also familiar with using technology as a tool to fight crime, which he plans to expand in Merced.

The new chief wants to create community partnerships to increase public safety.

The city says Stanfield's annual starting salary is $200,000.