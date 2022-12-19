2-year-old Merced child treated after overdose on father's fentanyl supply, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced child is expected to make a full recovery after being exposed to his father's fentanyl supply.

On Sunday, Merced police officers responded to Mercy Medical Center for a two-year-old child that tested positive for fentanyl.

Police say the parents took the child to the emergency room after experiencing life-threatening symptoms, consistent with fentanyl exposure.

The parents cooperated with investigators, including Child Protective Services, throughout their investigation.

Detectives later determined the father of the child, 34-year-old Marvin Thomas, brought fentanyl-laced marijuana products into the home and the child experienced an exposure.

Officers were able to retrieve the products from Thomas' home through a search warrant.

Thomas was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail for felony child endangerment.