2-year-old Merced child treated after overdose on father's fentanyl supply, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced child is expected to make a full recovery after being exposed to his father's fentanyl supply.
On Sunday, Merced police officers responded to Mercy Medical Center for a two-year-old child that tested positive for fentanyl.
Police say the parents took the child to the emergency room after experiencing life-threatening symptoms, consistent with fentanyl exposure.
The parents cooperated with investigators, including Child Protective Services, throughout their investigation.
Detectives later determined the father of the child, 34-year-old Marvin Thomas, brought fentanyl-laced marijuana products into the home and the child experienced an exposure.
Officers were able to retrieve the products from Thomas' home through a search warrant.
Thomas was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail for felony child endangerment.