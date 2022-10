Merced police asking for help solving 2003 cold case

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are hoping the public can help solve a 19-year-old cold case.

Back on October 4th, 2003, 18-year-old Francisco Javier Huerta was shot and killed while attending a celebration on West 9th Street near McNamara Park in Merced.

The suspects were never identified, and the investigation remains unsolved.

Merced police detectives believe there are several witnesses who have yet to come forward.