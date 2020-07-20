Merced police searching for hit-and-run driver who injured pedestrian

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police are searching for a hit and run driver who left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

An officer spotted a car on N Street near 8th Street around 10 p.m. Saturday night and noticed the shattered front windshield.

Around the same time, dispatchers reported a black four-door vehicle that hit a pedestrian nearby and left the area.

The officer tried to stop the car, but the driver sped away.

The suspect later crashed into two parked vehicles and then ran from the scene.

The victim of the hit and run was taken to a local trauma center and is expected to recover.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedhit and runpedestrian injuredhit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local non-profit showing appreciation for first responders during pandemic
Downtown Fresno church continues indoor services despite Gov. Newsom's order
Traveling nurse who works with COVID-19 patients turned away from Fresno hotel
Central California coronavirus cases
Sanger business owners trying to stay afloat during new shutdown order
Parlier businesses severely impacted by Gov. Newsom's recent shutdown order
Burn victim rushed to hospital after house fire in Visalia
Show More
Multiple drivers injured during head-on crash involving 3 cars in Fresno County
One of Sanger's oldest residents celebrates 99th birthday
At least 1 dead after car crashes into ditch in Merced County
Parents react to recent school decisions by Gov. Newsom, local districts
Valley woman arrested for scamming dozens of families by faking cancer for 6 years
More TOP STORIES News