Merced police searching for hit-and-run driver who injured pedestrian

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police are searching for a hit and run driver who left a pedestrian with serious injuries.An officer spotted a car on N Street near 8th Street around 10 p.m. Saturday night and noticed the shattered front windshield.Around the same time, dispatchers reported a black four-door vehicle that hit a pedestrian nearby and left the area.The officer tried to stop the car, but the driver sped away.The suspect later crashed into two parked vehicles and then ran from the scene.The victim of the hit and run was taken to a local trauma center and is expected to recover.