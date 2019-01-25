Merced Police investigating a homicide following home invasion

#BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway in Merced along Canal and Tucolay. Merced police say it started as a home invasion, and the suspects shot the victim when they opened the door. They say the suspects then went on to steal items.Waiting on more details. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/7puvqntx78 — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) January 25, 2019

The Merced Police Department is investigating a homicide following a home invasion that ended in a shooting.Police say it happened along Canal and Tucolay Friday morning.Officers say when the victim opened the front door he was shot by the suspects.The victim's family says that's when the suspects entered the home and went on to steal items.There were other people inside the home at the time of the shooting but they were not injured.