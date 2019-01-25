Merced Police investigating a homicide following home invasion

The Merced Police Department is investigating a homicide following a home invasion that ended in a shooting.

Police say it happened along Canal and Tucolay Friday morning.

Officers say when the victim opened the front door he was shot by the suspects.

The victim's family says that's when the suspects entered the home and went on to steal items.

There were other people inside the home at the time of the shooting but they were not injured.
