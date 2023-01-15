Three people hospitalized, one critically injured following shooting in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police in Merced has an intersection blocked off after three people were shot and hospitalized.
This is on San Mortiz Avenue near El Redondo Drive in Merced.
Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, officers received a call reporting about 20 shots fired.
Minutes later, three people with gunshot wounds arrived at Mercy hospital.
One of the victims was critically injured and was taken to a trauma center.
Officers say the home where the shooting took place was also hit several times with gunfire.
San Moritz Avenue is closed and will not re-open for several hours as officers begin their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Merced police.
