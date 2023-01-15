Three people hospitalized, one critically injured following shooting in Merced

Merced Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent three people to the hospital.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police in Merced has an intersection blocked off after three people were shot and hospitalized.

This is on San Mortiz Avenue near El Redondo Drive in Merced.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, officers received a call reporting about 20 shots fired.

Minutes later, three people with gunshot wounds arrived at Mercy hospital.

One of the victims was critically injured and was taken to a trauma center.

Officers say the home where the shooting took place was also hit several times with gunfire.

San Moritz Avenue is closed and will not re-open for several hours as officers begin their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Merced police.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.