Merced Police searching for 25-year-old man wanted for kidnapping

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police are searching for a 25-year-old man wanted in a July kidnapping.

Police say Jose Antonio Fernandez-Ramirez of Merced led officers on a high-speed chase after officers spotted the stolen vehicle he was driving.

When police recovered the car, Fernandez-Ramirez was nowhere to be found.

Police determined he had a passenger that he refused to let go during the pursuit.

He is currently on the run and is wanted for kidnapping, false imprisonment and other charges.

If you have any information on the suspect's location, you are encouraged to call Merced police.