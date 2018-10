Merced Police need your help finding a missing woman-- Beverly Flores.Police said the 88-year-old was last seen on M Street near Olive shortly after 3:30 Thursday afternoon.Flores is about 5'4", 140 pounds, with gray hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants and may be carrying a bag with polka dots on it.Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Merced Police.