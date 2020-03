MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police are looking for a 13-year-old boy missing from his home in Merced since Thursday evening.Jovon Josiah Moore is 5'3" tall, weighs 120 lbs. and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black sweats, and grey shoes.If you have information about where he is, please contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6905.