MERCED, Calif. -- A man is in the hospital after being shot in the face in Merced.

Police responded to 12th street near E street just after midnight Saturday morning.

That's near Stowell elementary school.

Officers found a 26-year-old man who had been shot.

He was flown to the hospital.

There is no description of the shooter.