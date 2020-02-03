Merced police searching for missing 82-year-old woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 82-year-old woman.Officials say Thongphath Chanmynarath was last seen Saturday at 8:00 p.m. at her home on West Eighth Street near Linda Lane, near the Youth Sports Complex.Police she's on foot and has been known to walk away from her home.Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6905.