Merced Police South Station holding open house

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced police station is hosting an open house this weekend.

The South Station is inviting the community to come in and get to know the team.

You can take a tour of the station and enjoy free hot dogs, snow cones, and popcorn.

The open house is this Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm.

The south station is on 11th Street near K Street, by McNamara Park.