2 stabbed during fight in Merced, 25-year-old man arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 25-year-old man was arrested after police say he stabbed two people in Merced on Sunday night.It happened near an apartment complex on Midge and 27th Street around 10:00 pm.Merced police say Cody Lashmet got into an argument with two people, and then stabbed them.Witnesses helped lead officers to Lashmet, who was found inside an apartment near the scene of the attack.The two victims are expected to recover from their injuries, officials said.