MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train on Thursday night.It happened on the Union Pacific Railroad tracks near G Street and West 16th Street just before 9:30 pm.Police say the man was walking along the tracks when he was struck by a passing train. He has not yet been identified.Officials are working to determine why the man was walking near theIt is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.