MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police have arrested a 21-year-old man accused of illegally carrying a gun into a community carnival.Trevor Thomas Jr. is facing charges of illegal possession of a loaded firearm in public after it was found that he allegedly had the 9mm semi-automatic.Witnesses told police that Thomas Jr. revealed he had the gun after a fight broke out near the entrance of the carnival. He was not connected to the fight directly.Police have seized the gun as evidence.