Merced police officer gives woman new walker after it was stolen

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced Police Officer is being celebrated for going above and beyond the call to serve and protect.Terry Koontz had her walker stolen from her Merced home this week and when she called police, they came to her home and filled out a report.But then the very next day, Officer Abanathie returned to Koontz's home with a replacement walker for her.Koontz says the gesture meant a lot and she wouldn't be able to get around her house if it wasn't for the generous gift.