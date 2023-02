Merced man wanted for sexually assaulting minor, police say

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 35-year-old Rene Martinez of Merced. He's accused of crimes dating back to October 2022.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police are looking for a man wanted for sexually assaulting a minor.

If you know where Martinez is or know anything information regarding the incident, you are asked to call Merced Police.

