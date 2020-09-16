10 Merced County schools allowed to reopen campuses

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some schools in Merced County will be allowed to hold classes in-person again.
The Department of Public health announced on Tuesday they've been able to approve 10 reopening waivers, submitted by school administrators.
The schools allowed to continue learning on campus are a mix of private and public schools and are only for grades Kindergarten through 6th.
Here are the schools granted the waiver:
PrivateLos Banos Adventist Christian SchoolSt. Paul Lutheran SchoolOur Lady of Fatima SchoolOur Lady of Mercy SchoolSt. Anthony School
PublicEl Nido ElementaryLe Grand Union Elementary SchoolPlainsburg Union Elementary SchoolSnelling Merced Falls SchoolMerced River School
