10 Merced County schools allowed to reopen campuses

The schools are only for grades Kindergarten through 6th.
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some schools in Merced County will be allowed to hold classes in-person again.

The Department of Public health announced on Tuesday they've been able to approve 10 reopening waivers, submitted by school administrators.

The schools allowed to continue learning on campus are a mix of private and public schools and are only for grades Kindergarten through 6th.

Here are the schools granted the waiver:

Private


  • Los Banos Adventist Christian School
  • St. Paul Lutheran School
  • Our Lady of Fatima School
  • Our Lady of Mercy School
  • St. Anthony School

    • Public


  • El Nido Elementary
  • Le Grand Union Elementary School
  • Plainsburg Union Elementary School
  • Snelling Merced Falls School
  • Merced River School
