10 Merced County schools allowed to reopen campuses

Private

Los Banos Adventist Christian School

St. Paul Lutheran School

Our Lady of Fatima School

Our Lady of Mercy School

St. Anthony School

Public

El Nido Elementary

Le Grand Union Elementary School

Plainsburg Union Elementary School

Snelling Merced Falls School

Merced River School

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some schools in Merced County will be allowed to hold classes in-person again.The Department of Public health announced on Tuesday they've been able to approve 10 reopening waivers, submitted by school administrators.The schools allowed to continue learning on campus are a mix of private and public schools and are only for grades Kindergarten through 6th.Here are the schools granted the waiver: