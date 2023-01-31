15-year-old shoots at car after trying to rob victim in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy following a shooting in the North Valley.

Officers responded to the area of Erie Avenue and Brookdale Drive in Merced at about 3:30 Monday afternoon.

They found a victim who said the suspect tried to rob him.

The victim's mother pulled up in a car and interrupted the robbery.

Police say the suspect ran off while firing a gun, hitting the victim's vehicle several times.

The suspect was arrested after a family member brought him to the police station.

He was booked into the Iris Garrett Juvenile Justice Correctional Complex.