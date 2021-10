MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gunfire rang out in Merced early on Saturday morning, killing a young man.Merced police say the shooting happened at Parsons St. and E. 27th Ave. at about 2:30 am.The 21-year-old man hit by the gunfire was rushed to a local trauma center, but he died of his injuries there.Merced police investigators say a home nearby was hosting a party, and they are trying to find out if there was a connection.They are at the scene right now.They say roads in the area have been closed and are urging drivers to find alternate routes.