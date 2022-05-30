shooting

1 critically injured in Merced shooting, police investigating

(Shutterstock)

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Merced, police said Monday.

The shooting happened late Sunday at about 11:30 pm in a neighborhood on Primrose Avenue near Green Street.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting that there had been a fight, and at some point, shots were fired.

Officers found the male victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and was last reported in critical condition.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive for the shooting. No suspect description has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced Police Department.

