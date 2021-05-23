Man shot multiple times in Merced, police searching for 2 gunmen

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Merced Saturday afternoon.

The Merced Police Department says it happened around 4:30 pm near N St. and 5th St.

Police say a man in his 20's was shot eight times. He was taken to a hospital in Modesto.

Investigators are searching for two gunmen who they say took off in a car. There is no other gunmen description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced Police Department.
