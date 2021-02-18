homicide

Man wanted in connection to deadly Merced shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred last December.

Investigators say Anthony Perez was involved in the shooting that left two people dead and a third injured at the Evergreen Park Apartments on Santa Fe and Glen Avenues on December 2.

Perez is on parole and has been involved in gang activity. He also has previous firearms and assault charges on his record.

Authorities say he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced Police Department at 209-388-7771.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

