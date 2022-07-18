Man in critical condition after shooting at party in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after being shot during a fight at a party in Merced.
Just before 1:30 on Sunday morning, Merced police responded to reports of a shooting near West 23rd street near R street.
Officers arrived to find numerous people at a home in the area.
Officers learned a fight broke out at a party at the home, which is when a 29-year-old man was shot in the back.
The man was flown to a trauma center.
At last update, officials say he was in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced Police Department.
