Man in critical condition after shooting at party in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after being shot during a fight at a party in Merced.Just before 1:30 on Sunday morning, Merced police responded to reports of a shooting near West 23rd street near R street.Officers arrived to find numerous people at a home in the area.Officers learned a fight broke out at a party at the home, which is when a 29-year-old man was shot in the back.The man was flown to a trauma center.At last update, officials say he was in critical condition.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced Police Department.