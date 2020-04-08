Teen fatally shot in Merced, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a teen on Tuesday night.
Officers found the teen with gunshot wounds at around 11 p.m. at an apartment complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Way and West 19th Street.
Investigators say a group of juveniles were at the complex when the suspect walked up and opened fire.
The teen died from his injuries at the scene.
Police believe the shooting was gang-related.
Homicide detectives are searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Pinnegar at 209-388-7712 or the Merced Police Department at 209-385-4725.
