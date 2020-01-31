shooting

4 teens in hospital after shooting in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police say four teens were injured after a shooting in Merced on Thursday evening.

Officers say they responded to Main Street near H Street after a report of shots fired.

They found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Main Street, two others on H Street, and the fourth on 18th Street.

The victims have all been rushed to Modesto hospitals.

One of them is in critical condition and the other three are expected to be OK. .

Officers are still working to determine what happened, and identify a suspect. It's not yet know if the shooting was gang-related.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedmercedshootingteen shot
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Man shot while standing at bus stop in Visalia, police say
Man says he was shot in Sanger, found in east central Fresno
Damage from shooting in central Fresno sends innocent child to hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News