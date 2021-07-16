Merced police searching for suspect accused in fatal shooting of 19-year-old pregnant woman

The shooting happened on April 18 on Conestoga Drive near Olive Avenue.
Investigators found 19-year-old Tatyanna Lopez and a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Lopez and the baby did not survive. The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
On Friday, detectives identified the suspect accused of the deadly shooting as 19-year-old Jonathan Xavier Dorado of Los Banos.
Investigators have issued a warrant for his arrest. They're asking anyone with information on Dorado's whereabouts to call 209-388-7712.
Action News spoke to Lopez's family following the shooting. They said Lopez was eight months pregnant with a little girl, and both victims were from Los Banos but were staying in Merced that weekend.
Police have not released a motive for the attack.