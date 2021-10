Merced police searching for suspect accused in fatal shooting of 19-year-old pregnant woman

EMBED >More News Videos A North Valley mother is desperate for answers after her pregnant daughter was shot on Sunday night in Merced.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old pregnant woman The shooting happened on April 18 on Conestoga Drive near Olive Avenue.Investigators found 19-year-old Tatyanna Lopez and a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.Lopez and the baby did not survive. The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.On Friday, detectives identified the suspect accused of the deadly shooting as 19-year-old Jonathan Xavier Dorado of Los Banos.Investigators have issued a warrant for his arrest. They're asking anyone with information on Dorado's whereabouts to call 209-388-7712.Action News spoke to Lopez's family following the shooting. They said Lopez was eight months pregnant with a little girl, and both victims were from Los Banos but were staying in Merced that weekend.Police have not released a motive for the attack.