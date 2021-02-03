2 shot in Merced, police searching for suspects

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are investigating after two people were shot on Tuesday night.Officers responded to reports of shots being fired on 19th Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Way just after 11:30 pm.Investigators found two people who had been shot. Police say both victims were expected to recover.Witnesses told officers they saw two other people running north on Martin Luther King Jr. Way right after the shooting. No further description of the suspects was immediately available.A motive for the shooting hasn't been determined.Investigators were reviewing surveillance footage from around the area. Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced Police Department at 209-385-4703.