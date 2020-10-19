shooting

92-year-old woman found shot in Merced, authorities say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are investigating after a 92-year-old woman was shot early on Monday morning.

Police say officers found the woman while responding to reports of shots being fired on West Donna Drive near Guadalupe Avenue around 12:30 am.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

Authorities did not provide further information on the investigation.

A few hours earlier, a 14-year-old boy was killed and a 65-year-old woman was injured in a shooting, but investigators say it's unclear if both incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call 209-385-4703.
