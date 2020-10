92-year-old woman found shot in Merced, authorities say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are investigating after a 92-year-old woman was shot early on Monday morning.Police say officers found the woman while responding to reports of shots being fired on West Donna Drive near Guadalupe Avenue around 12:30 am.The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.Authorities did not provide further information on the investigation.A few hours earlier, a 14-year-old boy was killed and a 65-year-old woman was injured in a shooting , but investigators say it's unclear if both incidents are related.Anyone with information is asked to call 209-385-4703.