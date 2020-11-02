2 men shot in Merced parking lot, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are investigating after two men were shot on Sunday night.Officers responded to reports of shots being fired on Yosemite Parkway off of Parsons Avenue just before 8 pm.A short time later, police were notified of a gunshot victim that was being taken to the hospital.When officers arrived, they were told two 18-year-old men had been shot. The victims didn't provide a lot of information for investigators.Police later found the victims' car in the Rancho San Miguel parking lot riddled with bullet holes. Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related.The two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced Police Department at 209-388-7723.