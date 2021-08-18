16-year-old stabbed by coworker at Merced warehouse, police say

Merced Police 18-year-old Mateo Soriano got into an argument with his 16-year-old co-worker at a facility for OnTrac Delivery Service near West Avenue.
The teen was stabbed three times and flown to a trauma center for treatment.
His condition is not known at this time.
A witness told investigators Soriano and the teen got into a disagreement over work equipment late Wednesday morning, leading to the stabbing.
Police are still searching for Soriano and urge anyone who may know his whereabouts to contact the police department.
