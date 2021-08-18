stabbing

16-year-old stabbed by coworker at Merced warehouse, police say

Merced police are investigating after a 16-year-old was stabbed multiple times at a warehouse on Wednesday.
EMBED <>More Videos

16-year-old stabbed by coworker at Merced warehouse: Police

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man wanted in connection to the stabbing of a teen in the North Valley has been identified.

Merced Police 18-year-old Mateo Soriano got into an argument with his 16-year-old co-worker at a facility for OnTrac Delivery Service near West Avenue.

The teen was stabbed three times and flown to a trauma center for treatment.

His condition is not known at this time.

A witness told investigators Soriano and the teen got into a disagreement over work equipment late Wednesday morning, leading to the stabbing.

Police are still searching for Soriano and urge anyone who may know his whereabouts to contact the police department.



EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedcrimeteenstabbing
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Police investigating Central Fresno stabbing
Northwest Fresno house party ends with stabbing after TV damaged
Police: 19-year-old dies after being stabbed by brother in Madera
2 stabbed at central Fresno home
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Show More
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News