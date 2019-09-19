Merced student hit by car, seriously injured while riding bike to school

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police say a student suffered major injuries when he was hit by a car while riding his bike to school Thursday morning.It happened at the intersection of Paulson and Yosemite Avenues.Officers say the driver turned right on a green light and did not see the student in the crosswalk.The victim attends Cruickshank Middle School, which is just a few blocks away.He was flown to Valley Children's Hospital with serious head injuries.Police say it does not appear the driver did anything wrong, and she cooperated fully with investigators at the scene."Whenever a child is involved, the driver was extremely distraught as a result of it. Nobody ever wants to have something like this happen to them so it's definitely a tragedy," said Merced police Sgt. Dan Dabney.Police say unfortunately the student was not wearing a helmet.