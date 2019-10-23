death investigation

Merced teen declared brain dead days after being assaulted, mother pleas for justice

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Juanita Commo is living every mother's nightmare as she's getting ready to lay her son, 19-year-old Jayzhan Gilmore, to rest just days after she says he was assaulted in front of her home.

Candles and mementos sit along Esplanade Drive in memory of the 19-year-old victim.

Commo says on October 10th, her son had just gotten done hanging out with two friends at home when he got a call to go outside.

She says it was just moments later that her son was being carried by two friends back into her home, unconscious.

"I see the green Camry, and the black Monte Carlo. I know who they are and I know their names and I told the Merced Police Department," she said.

Commo says her son was then taken to Mercy Medical Hospital in Merced but had to be transferred to Modesto after she was told there was bleeding in her son's brain.

He was declared brain dead on Saturday.

"He was not a monster. he was not a gang member. he did not deserve to go out like this and be beat over his head unconscious," she said.

Merced Police say they received a call for a possible strong-armed robbery in that area but found Gilmore alert. They say while Commo's been cooperative, they can't find anyone who actually saw the alleged assault to talk.

"We have to be able to collaborate what she's hearing," said Merced Police Lt. Jay Struble. "We've interviewed multiple people and for the most part, no one is cooperating with us. They're saying they didn't see anything or know anything. As of (October 22nd) we don't have anyone telling us they witnessed an assault."

Commo says she knows there were several witnesses...and wants them to do the right thing.

"I want justice for Jayzhan. Justice for my son," she said.

Commo says she plans to bury her son in Oakland, where her family resides.

Meanwhile, police are asking anyone with information to call them..as they continue to look for any video or leads.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedassaultmerced countymerceddeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Mother charged in death of daughter left in hot car in SoCal
Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours in Southern California
Man jumps to his death at Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Students demand answers after teen with special needs dies at California school
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Fresno County, CHP says
Driver evading police causes crash, attempts break-in at Fresno apartment
Suspect arrested for stealing from farmers, deputies searching for accomplice
New video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno police officer
South Valley teens charged with murder of 16-year-old
Apple Watch calls 911 after man falls down NJ cliff
Teen threatens to 'shoot up school if he can't smoke joint,' deputies say
Show More
Anaheim was the hottest place in America on Monday
Fresno Unified students teaching music to classmates with special needs
Merced plans to host largest sporting event in city's history
QBA with Trent Dilfer: Carr has to learn from his mistakes
1 hurt, suspect in custody in Northern California high school shooting
More TOP STORIES News