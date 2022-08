Police looking for robbery suspect of Merced tire shop

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for a person involved in a robbery at a tire shop in Merced.

Officers were called to Nacho's Tire Shop on West 16th Street near G Street around 6 Saturday night.

Police say a man hit an employee and stole a tire with a rim valued just under $200.

The victim chased the man and took a picture before he drove off in a Grey Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced Police Department.