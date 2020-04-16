education

Coronavirus: Merced school district produces weekly podcast

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley school district is utilizing a unique method to keep students and staff informed.

Classrooms may be closed but that's not stopping the Merced Union High School District from finding a new way to communicate with its kids.

"People are active listeners to podcasts," explained Sam Yniguez with the district. "It's not just scrolling through a feed, this is something they choose to put on."

The district had plans for a podcast early in the school year, but when the COVID-19 pandemic struck they decided to move forward with the digital messaging but with a very different goal in mind.

"Just make it another tool to get out information that students and parents need to know about," said Yniguez.

So far, the district has produced five episodes of a podcast they titled 'Impact.' It's aimed at keeping students, parents and staff informed.

"Students can listen to a podcast much easier or much more willingly then reading a newsletter," said Merced High School senior David Chen. "Some of these aspects make podcasts a much more digestible media than something written."

"It helps to stay involved and hearing what they're talking about," said fellow student Cal Slatten. "A podcast is a way more interactive way to get your news."

Episodes come out weekly. You can find them on the district website or social media pages well as Sound Cloud and Anchor FM.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationmercedsocial distancingeducationmercedcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicpodcast
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Students debate virtually amid school closures
CSU suspends ACT/SAT requirement for 2021-2022 academic year
State task force aims to help students who lack internet and computer access
Clovis North students start free online tutoring program
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
Central California coronavirus cases
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
Merced Co Supervisor responds to video appearing to show him dismiss social workers' safety concerns
Fresno Co. reports second highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
CSU suspends ACT/SAT requirement for 2021-2022 academic year
Man accidentally charged $11K for $90 grocery bill
More TOP STORIES News