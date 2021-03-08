Water shut off for some Merced residents while crews complete repairs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several Merced residents are without water for several hours on Monday morning.The Public Works Water Division is performing a main-line tie on G Street. The work began at 1:00 am and will continue until approximately 10:00 am.The affected residents are between Park Place to Tenaya Drive and North Bear Creek Drive to Alexander Avenue.The city notified residents in the area with door hangers last Wednesday.Officials say water crews are working to restore service quickly.