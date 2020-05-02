Merced dealership owners lose thousands of dollars after tire theft

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crew of thieves attacked Merced car dealerships for thousands of dollars in losses.Surveillance cameras caught about a dozen cars at the Honda and Toyota dealerships on Auto Center Dr. Friday morning around 1 a.m.Several suspects stole wheels and tires off of multiple cars on the lots.A black pickup truck is said to have been involved in the crime.The dealership owners say the thieves did at least $45,000 in damage combined.