Merced dealership owners lose thousands of dollars after tire theft

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crew of thieves attacked Merced car dealerships for thousands of dollars in losses.

Surveillance cameras caught about a dozen cars at the Honda and Toyota dealerships on Auto Center Dr. Friday morning around 1 a.m.

Several suspects stole wheels and tires off of multiple cars on the lots.

A black pickup truck is said to have been involved in the crime.

The dealership owners say the thieves did at least $45,000 in damage combined.
