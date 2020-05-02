Merced dealership owners lose thousands of dollars after tire theft

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crew of thieves attacked Merced car dealerships for thousands of dollars in losses.
Surveillance cameras caught about a dozen cars at the Honda and Toyota dealerships on Auto Center Dr. Friday morning around 1 a.m.
Several suspects stole wheels and tires off of multiple cars on the lots.
A black pickup truck is said to have been involved in the crime.
The dealership owners say the thieves did at least $45,000 in damage combined.
