Merced woman injured after setting off explosive device behind Save Mart

A woman in the North Valley is recovering after suffering injuries from an explosive device.It went off shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday in an alleyway on Park near Olive Avenue behind the Save Mart.Police say the woman set the device off herself injuring her hand and the side of her chest.The bomb squad was called out to investigate.The woman was taken to a Modesto hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.Police have not determined what kind of device exploded and they have not said if she intentionally set off the blast.