Disasters & Accidents

Merced woman injured after setting off explosive device behind Save Mart

EMBED <>More Videos

Police say the woman set the device off herself injuring her hand and the side of her chest.

A woman in the North Valley is recovering after suffering injuries from an explosive device.

It went off shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday in an alleyway on Park near Olive Avenue behind the Save Mart.

Police say the woman set the device off herself injuring her hand and the side of her chest.

The bomb squad was called out to investigate.

The woman was taken to a Modesto hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Police have not determined what kind of device exploded and they have not said if she intentionally set off the blast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsmercedexplosives foundexplosionhospital
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Celebrated potter Rae Dunn talks art, inspiration and growing up in Fresno
Ex-Fresno Unified teacher performed sex acts with 14-year-old boy: Prosecutors
Man's $2 Babe Ruth card could fetch more than $4.5 million
How a Tulare officer's 'Spidey sense' led to a web of mail theft unraveling
Valley veteran asks for help to find thieves who stole $5000 generator from his food truck
Caltrans implements new plan to protect drivers in burn scar area
DMV audit reveals list of issues contributing to botched Real ID launch
Show More
Investigation surprise: Clovis police officer to blame for crash with DUI driver
Law enforcement needs help locating family of man hit and killed by car on HWY 99
Officials investigating lewd video of students in Bakersfield classroom
Man beaten unconscious with baseball bat in Central Fresno
Death penalty for man who raped, murdered girlfriend's daughter
More TOP STORIES News