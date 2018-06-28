MERCED

Merced working to cut down on false alarms

EMBED </>More Videos

Merced is working to improve emergency response times by cutting down on false alarm calls. (KFSN)

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
A new partnership aims to get officers to emergencies faster by cutting down the number of false alarms.

In updating their alarm ordinance, Merced city officials are working with PM AM Corporation to implement the false alarm reduction program.

"What we needed was additional help. To help manage it, and to make it easier for residents to obtain a permit and make it easier for citations with false alarm calls," Assistant city manager Stephanie Dietz said.

It will allow both home and business owners to get their permits online while the company will be responsible for registering those permits and billing customers.

LINK: Sign up for a Merced alarm permit

Stephanie Dietz said they currently don't have enough workers to process the citations. Along with helping process permits, she believes this will help free up officers for real emergencies.

"We can reach out to the alarm company, and send someone other than an officer to investigate first before we send an officer," Dietz said.

From 2016-2017, city officials said they had more than 4,000 alarms, but only about 150 of them were actual emergencies.

With about a dozen dispatchers, Merced communication supervisor, Marvin Dillsaver, said the false alarms can tie up a lot of their resources.

"A false alarm call requires two officers. Those have to be off the street and not handle other requests for services," Dillsaver said.

Dietz said while making the permit process more convenient; they hope to reinvest the increased revenue back into the police department.

The program goes live online July 1.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mercedMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MERCED
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Two arrested for Merced drug and gun bust
19-year-old man hospitalized after being shot in Merced
Family, friends mourn Merced teen who died in tragic car crash
Family and friends remember Merced teen killed crash near Sacramento
More merced
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News