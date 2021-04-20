travel

Flights to Las Vegas being added to Merced Yosemite Regional Airport

The airline will begin operating non-stop flights to and from Las Vegas starting Thursday, April 22.
EMBED <>More Videos

Flights to Las Vegas being added to Merced Yosemite Regional Airport

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Non-stop flights to Las Vegas will soon be available in the North Valley.

Boutique Air is expanding its network out of the Merced Yosemite Regional Airport again.

RELATED: Empty middle seats on airplanes can reduce risk of COVID-19 exposure by up to 57%, CDC study says

The airline will begin operating non-stop flights to and from Las Vegas starting Thursday, April 22. The new route will offer round-trip service on Thursdays through Sundays.

Airline officials say the third Boutique Air route could bring in more tourists from Nevada with the direct flight option close to Yosemite National Park.

Tickets start at $99 per person.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelmercedtravelair travellas vegas
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Action News Morning Update
New COVID bill proposed for US air travel ahead of holidays
Yosemite ending day-use reservations starting Oct. 1
United fires nearly 600 people for not following COVID vaccine mandate
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
LIVE SOON: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News