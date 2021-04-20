Flights to Las Vegas being added to Merced Yosemite Regional Airport

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Non-stop flights to Las Vegas will soon be available in the North Valley.Boutique Air is expanding its network out of the Merced Yosemite Regional Airport again.The airline will begin operating non-stop flights to and from Las Vegas starting Thursday, April 22. The new route will offer round-trip service on Thursdays through Sundays.Airline officials say the third Boutique Air route could bring in more tourists from Nevada with the direct flight option close to Yosemite National Park.Tickets start at $99 per person.