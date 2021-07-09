K-9 tracks down 12-year-old girl missing in woods during Tropical Storm Elsa

EMBED <>More Videos

K-9 tracks down girl missing during Tropical Storm Elsa

FORT MYERS, FL -- A newly trained K-9 officer named Mercy tracked down a missing 12-year-old lost in the woods during Tropical Storm Elsa.

"Reuniting a family with a lost child like that--especially in a tropical storm or hurricane and we got her home before any harm could come to her...it's a home run for us. It's a win," local law enforcement officer Julio Lock said.

The young girl went missing Tuesday night in Lee County, Florida.

Deputy Travis Jelly and his partner Mercy heard the call and immediately jumped into action.

They braved the strong wind and heavy rain from Tropical Storm Elsa, which was churning just off the coast with sustained winds just shy of hurricane strength.

Mercy tracked the girl for more than half a mile through thick woods and despite the weather conditions.

Thanks to Mercy, the young girl was reunited with her family safe and sound.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridamissing girlk 9tropical storm
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
More TOP STORIES News