Pediatric therapy group relocates to bigger building in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pediatric therapy group is expanding to help serve more kids with special needs.

In June, Metamorphosis Therapy Group moved to a new facility, near West Bullard and North Maroa avenues, in northwest Fresno.

From the outside, the new building doesn't look big. In reality, it's three times larger than their last space, which allows the group to serve up to 800 kids.

"We've grown significantly, and we're adding services to service more children in the Valley that have speech therapy needs as well as occupational therapy, and soon, physical therapy needs," explained founder Courtney Gebhart.

The group now has a large gym that therapists can incorporate in their sessions with kids. The play structure has a slide, swing, a rock climbing wall and a two-way mirror for parents to watch their kids without distracting them.

According to Gebhart, playing and moving can help kids who have a hard time speaking.

"With movement, it helps to regulate the body, so it's in a ready state to learn," she said. "Once your body is in a regulated state to learn, you're able to see a lot more speech development."

In addition to speech and occupational therapies, Metamorphosis will offer pediatric physical therapy sessions starting in the Fall.

Courtney Gebhart said families will spend less time driving to therapy appointments at other outpatient clinics, as Metamorphosis will be the only multi-disciplinary clinic in the Valley.

"A one-stop shop really just lets those families access services within this group, and have those kids be able to collaborate with those therapists overall for the good of their program," she said.

Metamorphosis accepts most insurance plans, which ensures kids are able to receive good quality care.

The group regularly posts child development tips on its Facebook page.