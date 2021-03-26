rocket

VIDEO: Streak of lights over Pacific Northwest was burning space debris from SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

SEATTLE -- Burning debris from a rocket lit up Pacific Northwest skies Thursday night, the National Weather Service in Seattle said.

"The widely reported bright objects in the sky were debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn," the service said in a tweet about the astral occurrence that the Seattle Times reported was seen shortly after 9 p.m.

There were no reports of damage or other impacts on the ground.

The rocket delivered Starlink satellites, built in Redmond, Washington, into orbit earlier this week, the Times reported.

SpaceX said Wednesday that the Falcon 9's first stage returned to Earth and landed as planned on its ocean-going barge off the coast of Florida.

RELATED: SpaceX Mars prototype rocket nails landing, but then explodes
EMBED More News Videos

Wednesday's launch of Space X was near perfect, until its landing. Watch the video above to watch the moment it launched and the perfect landing!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywashingtonoregonspacexrocketcaught on videou.s. & worldspace
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ROCKET
SpaceX Mars prototype rocket nails landing, but then explodes
Pentagon: US contractor dies in rocket attack at Iraq air base
Blue Origin launches New Shepard Mission NS-14
SpaceX launches classified spacecraft payload
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno artist paints mural of murdered street vendor
Worker injured after industrial accident in Atwater
Demands for investigation into Fresno Co. Health Dept., Foster Farms
Texas mom, who contracted COVID after giving birth, dies at 33
Police arrest 18-year-old for murder of Fresno street vendor
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in central Fresno
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in east central Fresno
Show More
Driver leads Fresno Co. deputies on high-speed chase
EXPLAINER: What we know about cargo ship blocking Suez Canal
Animal experts explain how to handle rattlesnake bites
Fresno leaders laying out plan for COVID relief money
Woman who was a pioneering WWII pilot turns 100 years old
More TOP STORIES News