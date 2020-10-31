Science

November celestial events include meteor showers, lunar eclipse

November has more than turkey and stuffing in store -- keep your eyes on the skies for two meteor showers and a lunar eclipse!

First, the Northern Taurid meteor shower graces the sky on the night of November 11-12, according to AccuWeather.

Although it only produces five meteors per hour, the shower is famous for its slow and bright fireballs.

The following week, on the night of November 16-17, the Leonid meteor shower peaks. Stargazers will see 15 to 20 meteors per hour.

The moon will also look slightly darker for a penumbral lunar eclipse on November 30. It will be visible throughout the Americas, Australia and most of Asia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweathereclipsemeteor
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Halloween full moon: A rare sight tonight!
3 men shot in San Joaquin, authorities searching for suspect
Pot dispensaries can open in Fresno by August 2021
Man found dead on SW Fresno yard identified
2 Valley men become millionaires after buying winning lottery tickets
Firebaugh PD hands out sweet treats to community
9-year-old Creek Fire victim surprised by her favorite baseball player
Show More
Creek Fire: Date for expected full containment pushed back to Nov. 15
Take a look inside some of Fresno's Halloween festivities
Fresno Chaffee Zoo welcomes new rhino to family
Clovis dad and coach arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with 12-year-old girl
California unveils new lab for faster, cheaper COVID-19 testing
More TOP STORIES News