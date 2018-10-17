Methamphetamine found in car during traffic stop in Madera

More drugs are off the streets after officers in Madera found some during a traffic stop.Police pulled over Vicente Gonzalez-Nunez for driving without a headlight on Yosemite Avenue early this morning.During that stop, officers also discovered the driver had expired registration that was nearly two years old.They also found him in possession of multiple packages of methamphetamine and a meth pipe.Officers arrested and booked Gonzalez-Nunez into the Madera County Jail on multiple charges.