SAN JOSE DEL CABO, Mexico -- Authorities in Mexico say they have arrested a suspect in the murder of Jose Arredondo, a U.S. citizen who was found dead earlier this month in a condominium in Baja California Sur state.
Arredondo is well known in the Central Valley as the owner of several car dealerships, including one in Fresno.
The state's Attorney General's Office said Monday a man identified as 50-year-old Roberto "N'' originally from Mexico's Hidalgo state had been arrested for the killing of Arredondo, a prominent car dealer in Bakersfield, California. The suspect had been reported missing by his family.
Mexican authorities say Arredondo's body showed signs of blunt force trauma. After it was found, social media and some news outlet reported he was the father of Samuel Kim Arredondo, a K-Pop singer better known as Samuel. But Mexico authorities would not confirm this.
Mexican authorities arrest suspect in killing of Fresno car dealership owner
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News