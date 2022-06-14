Society

Mexican Government allows people to change their gender on birth certificates

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mexican Government allows for gender change on birth certificates

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For the last 6 months the Mexican Government has been allowing people to change their gender on birth certificates.

Mexican Consulates across the nation have already seen 250 people make the change on legal documents.

Nuria Zuniga is the Deputy Council at the Fresno Mexican Consulate.

Locally, she has seen six people from the transgender community make use of the new service..

"The reactions have been really really heartwarming, they feel recognized, they feel one barrier is tackled, that they can be themselves." says Nuria.

Alex Sanchez is a transgender man form the Central Valley.

He remembers the feeling when he changed the gender on his legal documents.

Alex mentions, "It was affirming, it just went to prove that folks understood that I am who I am. I don't have to get the questions and the uncomfortable stares."

Alex has been a volunteer for the Fresno organization, Trans-E-Motion, for the last 5 years.

He found the support group after experiencing violence and homelessness during his transition.

Alex believes the gender-changing service across Mexican Consulates is a step in the direction of progress.

"Sometimes, folks can treat them as second-class citizens. That is not the case and being able to recognize them as who they are regardless of their status is a huge opportunity for growth," says Alex.

The process is simple and can take less than three hours.

All someone needs is their original Mexican birth certificate and an ID that matches their original name.

This week, the Mexican Consulate will host a series of online conferences providing information on local resources for the LGBTQ+ community. Details can be found here
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnotransgender
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officials: Firefighter hospitalized after battling fire in Fresno Co.
Man hits car multiple times with baseball bat in Sanger, police say
Visalia family arrested during human trafficking investigation
4 Valley residents killed in crash in Monterey County, CHP says
Body found in ponding basin in northeast Fresno, police say
California gas average continues to surge
Fresno man accused of stabbing another man to death during argument
Show More
5 armed robberies in 5 hours: Fresno police arrest 3 young people
Visalia detectives arrest 1 after woman's body found near orchard
Man shot multiple times on HWY 99 in west central Fresno, CHP says
FCC professor describes student's alleged kidnapping attempt, assault
Recession looming? Bear market hits Wall Street
More TOP STORIES News