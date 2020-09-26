SQF Complex Fire

Mexican firefighters to start work on SQF Complex Fire in Tulare Co. today

Fire departments across California are stretched thin, with 23 fires currently raging out of control.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, officials announced crews working the stubborn yet destructive SQF Complex would be getting a helping hand from our neighbors to the South.

One-hundred firefighters from Mexico will head to the front lines Saturday to help build control lines and increase overall containment of the massive blaze, just one of many burning across the West and in the state of California.

RELATED: 100 firefighters from Mexico coming to help fight SQF Complex Fires in Tulare County

"Folks haven't been able to get the resources that they need to implement the strategies," said SQF Complex Public Information Officer Mark Vosburgh. "So yeah, the Mexican crews that are coming in are needed. The resources are stretched, the resources are
tired, they've been at it a long time this summer."

Some of the Mexican firefighters attended a welcome ceremony in Lake Isabella on Friday, including Marthlla Cortina of Veracruz, Mexico.

Cortina is familiar with where the SQF Complex is burning.

A couple of years ago, she spent time working with the Fulton Hotshots in the Sequoia National Forest.

"She's very excited to come back again, especially this time with all her colleagues from Conafor in Mexico" a translator told Action News. "And she's looking forward to applying all of her experiences to help with this fire."

The five Mexican hand crews are expected to start working on the fire's southern edge on Saturday.

They'll be focused on protecting homes, infrastructure, and the giant sequoia trees.
